US On Pace To Encounter More Migrants At Southern Border Than In 20 Years - Mayorkas
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 04:59 PM
The United States this year will have apprehended more migrants at its southern border than it has in the last 20 years due a surge in immigration, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Tuesday
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) The United States this year will have apprehended more migrants at its southern border than it has in the last 20 years due a surge in immigration, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Tuesday.
"The situation at the southwest border is difficult.�We are working around the clock to manage it and we will continue to do so," Mayorkas said in a statement. "We are on pace to encounter more individuals on the southwest border than we have in the last 20 years."