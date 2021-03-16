UrduPoint.com
US On Pace To Encounter More Migrants At Southern Border Than In 20 Years - Mayorkas

The United States this year will have apprehended more migrants at its southern border than it has in the last 20 years due a surge in immigration, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Tuesday

"The situation at the southwest border is difficult.�We are working around the clock to manage it and we will continue to do so," Mayorkas said in a statement. "We are on pace to encounter more individuals on the southwest border than we have in the last 20 years."

