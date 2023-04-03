US on Quest to Stem Rising Influence of Russia, China in Africa - Expert

US Vice President Kamala Harris's recent visit to three African countries resulted from their leadership's receptiveness toward the West, largely influenced by investment opportunities, Executive Director at the Center for Policy Dialogue in Zambia Neo Simutanyi told Sputnik

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) US Vice President Kamala Harris's recent visit to three African countries resulted from their leadership's receptiveness toward the West, largely influenced by investment opportunities, Executive Director at the Center for Policy Dialogue in Zambia Neo Simutanyi told Sputnik.

"The new leadership in Zambia appears to be receptive to Western investment. And the leadership had been looking to the West rather than the East. Moreover, the three countries, Ghana, Zambia and Tanzania have seen the peaceful transfer of power in recent years. Zambia, in particular, has suffered from a serious debt burden, mostly coming from the East, and there has been a cooling off of relations between China and Zambia, and the new government believes China has placed Zambia under debts," Simutanyi said.

Simutanyi said that the growing influence of China and Russia has recently seen the United States making visits to Africa. He added the US was adamant that it can stem the rising influence of those two countries.

"There is growing influence of China in the continent and one would speculate that the US can stem the rising influence in the area of economic investment. Kamala Harris committed that her country would strengthen economic ties, investment and trade in the continent and try to reduce the influence of the East. China is, on the one hand, making economic (progress) in roads in Africa, while Russia is assisting militarily. (...) the combined influence of Russia and China in Africa was a matter of concern (for the West)," Simutanyi said.

He added that that China had been smart in making investments, and they could be seen in areas where American capital had not been really present.

"They have a big voice and are loud. The American portfolio in Africa is small. The Americans are trying to position themselves to compete with Russia and China in Africa," the expert added.

Harris visited Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia from March 23 to April 2. Simutanyi noted that the three countries had been managing without Western influence, adding that Western countries were not particularly welcome in Tanzania under the leadership of the late President John Magufuli, due to their stringent conditionalities. He specified that Ghana attracted the US with its sound democratic practice as a country, while Zambia was trying to weather its debt storm through alternative relations.

A MULTIPOLAR VERSUS UNIPOLAR WORLD

China and Brazil have abandoned the US dollar, but the Chinese remain big investors in the US and hold large US Dollar reserves, according to Simutanyi. The world is not yet at a point where it would fully adopt the Chinese national Currency, the Yuan, as the US remains an influential global actor, he noted.

"The (US) dollar will still be used in world trade. Russia has already been sanctioned and they need an alternative. Russia is different and it cannot continue with its military operation in Ukraine forever (since) the world still wants to trade with it because of its oil and gas. The operation is damaging its economy, but once it decides to opt for a peaceful resolution, things will normalize in Russia," Simutanyi said.