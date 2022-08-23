WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) Former American professional basketball player Dennis Rodman's efforts to negotiate the release of Brittney Griner in Russia may harm the talks led through official channels, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Monday.

"We put forward a substantial proposal to Russia to seek the freedom of Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner," Price told a briefing. "We believe that anything other than negotiating further through the established channel is likely to complicate and hinder those release efforts."