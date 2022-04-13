UrduPoint.com

US On Russia's Concerns About Finland, Sweden Joining NATO: Addition Will Bring Stability

Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2022 | 12:10 AM

US on Russia's Concerns About Finland, Sweden Joining NATO: Addition Will Bring Stability

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) The potential addition of Finland and Sweden to NATO will bring nothing but stability to the region, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday with respect to Russia's concerns on the matter.

"NATO as a defensive alliance, how the strengthening of a defensive alliance would bring anything other than additional stability and security, that's not something that I have a hard time imagining," Price said during a press briefing when asked about Russia's claims that the possible addition of Sweden and Finland to NATO would not bring stability to Europe.

