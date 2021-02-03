US on Track to Administer 100Mln Doses of Coronavirus Vaccine in 100 Days - White House

The United States is on track to administer more than 100 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine in the first hundred days of the Biden administration, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The United States is on track to administer more than 100 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine in the first hundred days of the Biden administration, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said on Wednesday.

"We are on track to beat the president's goal of a 100 million shots in a hundred days," Zients said during a press briefing.

Zients said the United States is currently administering an average of 1.3 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine each day.

On Tuesday, Zients said the Federal government will provide a minimum of 10.5 million doses of the vaccine each week over the next three weeks.