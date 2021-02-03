UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US On Track To Administer 100Mln Doses Of Coronavirus Vaccine In 100 Days - White House

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 11:31 PM

US on Track to Administer 100Mln Doses of Coronavirus Vaccine in 100 Days - White House

The United States is on track to administer more than 100 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine in the first hundred days of the Biden administration, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The United States is on track to administer more than 100 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine in the first hundred days of the Biden administration, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said on Wednesday.

"We are on track to beat the president's goal of a 100 million shots in a hundred days," Zients said during a press briefing.

Zients said the United States is currently administering an average of 1.3 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine each day.

On Tuesday, Zients said the Federal government will provide a minimum of 10.5 million doses of the vaccine each week over the next three weeks.

Related Topics

White House United States Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Al Ain FC, Israel’s Maccabi Haifa to stage two f ..

18 minutes ago

Al Ghadeer exhibition at the Sheikh Zayed Festival ..

48 minutes ago

10 Malian troops killed in suspected militant atta ..

2 minutes ago

US Partners With State of California to Open 2 Vac ..

2 minutes ago

UAE bent on forging permanent solutions to ensure ..

1 hour ago

Real's Hazard suffers yet another injury blow

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.