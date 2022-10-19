US on Track to Destroying Chemical Weapons Stockpile by September 30, 2023 - Diplomat

UrduPoint.com

The United States is on track to destroying its chemical weapons stockpile by the set date of September 30, 2023, a US diplomat said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) The United States is on track to destroying its chemical weapons stockpile by the set date of September 30, 2023, a US diplomat said on Wednesday.

"The United States has completed the destruction of over 90% of its declared stockpile," the US diplomat said, adding that Washington remains on track to completing the destruction in full next year.

The United States has demonstrated extraordinary transparency about its plans to destroy the fully declared chemical weapons stockpile and continues to review all opportunities to accelerate the planned completion date, the diplomat said.

Washington is committed to the goal of destroying all chemical weapons around the world and has provided substantial aid to many countries to do so, the diplomat said.

"In past years we contributed over $3 billion to assist the Russian Federation in completing destruction of its own declared chemical weapon stockpiles," the diplomat added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian Deputy Representative to the UN First Committee Konstantin Vorontsov said that Russia is calling on the United States to follow its lead and eliminate its chemical weapons stockpile.

The Russian Embassy in Washington in May urged the United States to destroy its stockpiles of chemical weapons as required by the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC).

The mission noted that Russia completely destroyed its chemical weapons stockpile in 2017 as verified by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

The mission also urged the US public to question why the United States is delaying the elimination of its chemical weapons stockpiles.

The CWC went into effect in 1997 and prohibits the use, development, production, stockpiling and transfer of chemical weapons and agents to other countries. So far, 197 states have become parties to the convention.

