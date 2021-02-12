US on Track to Have Enough Vaccines for 300Mln Americans by End of July - Biden

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) The United States is on track to have enough coronavirus vaccine supplies to immunize 300 million residents by the end of July, US President Joe Biden said.

"We're now on track to have enough [vaccine] supply for 300 million Americans by the end of July," Biden said in an address to the National Institutes of Health on Thursday.

Biden added that his administration has finalized agreements with vaccine producers Pfizer and Moderna for an additional 100 million doses from each supplier.