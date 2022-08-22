The United States believes it is critical to distinguish between the actions of a country's government and the actions of that country's people, the State Department said on Monday in response to calls for a visa ban against Russian citizens

"The US wouldn't want to close off pathways to refuge and safety for Russia's dissidents or others who are vulnerable to human rights abuses. We've also been clear that it is important to draw a line between the actions of the Russian government and its policies in Ukraine, and the people of Russia," a State Department spokesperson said, as quoted by The Washington Post.

However, the US will continue to work with allies and partners to impose costs, including visa restrictions, against Kremlin officials and others who purportedly enable them, the State Department spokesperson also said.

Calls have been mounting for the European Commission to ban Russian tourists from entering the EU's borderless area in response to the Russian special operation in Ukraine. France and Germany have so far refused to back Baltic and some central European states on their initiative. The issue will be on the agenda of the upcoming informal EU ministerial meeting that will take place in Prague on August 30-31.