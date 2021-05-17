UrduPoint.com
US Once Again Blocks UNSC Statement On Israel-Palestine Violence - Source

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 11:40 PM

US Once Again Blocks UNSC Statement on Israel-Palestine Violence - Source

The United States again blocked a draft statement by the UN Security Council on the ongoing deadly hostilities between Israel and Palestine, a diplomatic source at the United Nations told Sputnik on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) The United States again blocked a draft statement by the UN Security Council on the ongoing deadly hostilities between Israel and Palestine, a diplomatic source at the United Nations told Sputnik on Monday.

"Yes, the draft was blocked by the United States," the source said.

According to the source, US diplomats did not engage in the council's work on the statement.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said in an emergency UN Security Council meeting on Sunday Washington was conducting diplomacy aimed at ending the conflict behind closed doors.

