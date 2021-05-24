US Online Dating Apps Ready to Work on Advancing Global Vaccination Efforts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Tinder and OkCupid, two American dating apps that have recently joined the campaign to encourage vaccination among their users, told Sputnik that while their new features are only available in the US, they are open to promoting vaccination efforts globally.

Last week, the US COVID-19 response team announced that a number of American dating sites, including Tinder, Badoo, Bumble, OkCupid, Hinge, Match, Plenty of Fish, BLK and Chispa have introduced new features to boost vaccination among their members. The dating apps will allow users to display badges that show their vaccination status as well as to apply filters to see only those who got injections and offer premium content. The companies also offer additional resources with more information about vaccines and vaccinations for their users.

"This is a US only promotion. However we are open to working with groups to support their vaccine outreach efforts," Laura Wilkinson-Rea, the director of communications for Northern and Eastern Europe at Tinder, told Sputnik when asked whether the company is planning to introduce such an option in other countries.

By groups, Wilkinson-Rea clarified, she meant bodies that are "running vaccination programmes ” this could be NGOs or governments and anyone else.

She added that Tinder users were eager to share their support for getting vaccinated.

"Many have been including their stance on vaccines in their bios since they became available. What better way to turn a conversation starter into action, by offering interactive profile stickers that connect members to education resources and nearby vaccination sites," she said.

Meanwhile, OkCupid has found out that people who display their vaccination status are getting 15% more likes and are 14% more likely to get a match. The app also revealed that the phrase "I'm vaccinated" in profiles increased over 1,400% in May compared to January, while 7 in 10 users answered they will get the vaccine against COVID-19.

"Though we are supporting the White House's vaccination efforts in the United States, our 'I'm Vaccinated' profile badge & stack is a global effort," the company told Sputnik.

Earlier in May, US President Joe Biden announced his plan to administer at least one coronavirus injection to 70% of adults in the country, and fully inoculate 160 million residents by July 4, Independence Day.