US' Only Interest Is to Make Sure Afghanistan Not Used for Attack on America Again - Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) The only national interest the US has in Afghanistan is to prevent its territory to be used to launch another attack on the United States, US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday.

"In my view, we only have one [national interest] - to make sure Afghanistan can never be used again to launch an attack on our homeland," Biden said during his address to the nation on the end of the war in Afghanistan.