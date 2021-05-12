- Home
- World
- News
- US Only State Moving to Ban UN Security Council Statement on Escalation in Gaza - Source
US Only State Moving To Ban UN Security Council Statement On Escalation In Gaza - Source
Muhammad Irfan 8 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 10:43 PM
The United States is the only UN Security Council member state that expressed opposition to the adoption of a press statement expressing concern about the situation in the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem, a source at the UN Security Council told Ria Novosti on Wednesday
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) The United States is the only UN Security Council member state that expressed opposition to the adoption of a press statement expressing concern about the situation in the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem, a source at the UN Security Council told Ria Novosti on Wednesday.
Earlier on Wednesday, the UN Security Council held a closed emergency meeting to address the escalating Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
"The only party blocking the adoption of the elements is the United "States," the source said.