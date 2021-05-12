US Only State Moving to Ban UN Security Council Statement on Escalation in Gaza - Source

The United States is the only UN Security Council member state that expressed opposition to the adoption of a press statement expressing concern about the situation in the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem, a source at the UN Security Council told Ria Novosti on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) The United States is the only UN Security Council member state that expressed opposition to the adoption of a press statement expressing concern about the situation in the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem, a source at the UN Security Council told Ria Novosti on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, the UN Security Council held a closed emergency meeting to address the escalating Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"The only party blocking the adoption of the elements is the United "States," the source said.