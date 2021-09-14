US Open Champ Medvedev Says Celebratory Fall Imitating Video Game 'Isolated'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev told Sputnik after winning the 2021 US Open that the fall he did after winning the title is isolated.

Immediately after defeating Novak Djokovic, Medvedev fell on the floor imitating the "dead fish celebration" which is the move from the FIFA video game.

"It's 100 percent, no," he said when asked if the fall would become his signature move. "Because it hurts to fall like that, especially on a hard court. therefore this is an isolated case."

On Sunday, Medvedev beat Serbia's Novak Djokovic in straight sets, becoming the winner of the 2021 US Open men's final.

Medvedev outplayed the Serbian world number one 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 on Sunday night, denying Djokovic a record-breaking 21st major men's singles title that would have completed the calendar-year Grand Slam.

This was the first Grand Slam victory for 25-year-old Medvedev, who lost to Djokovic in February of this year in the Australian Open final. The Russian tennis player was appearing in his third career Grand Slam final on Sunday.

Djokovic was trying to complete the Calendar Grand Slam with the goal of winning the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open this year, for the first time since Australia's Rod Laver in 1969.