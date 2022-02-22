US Open for Engagement Between Biden, Putin - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Washington is open for engagements between the American and Russian presidents, while weighing certain preconditions for that, a senior US administration official said on Monday, following President Vladimir Putin's decree to recognize the Donbas republics as independent.

"We are open for further engagement between the two leaders, " the official told a conference call.

The United States however is considering several pre-conditions for it, including the absence of Russia's "further military action inside Ukraine," they added.