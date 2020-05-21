UrduPoint.com
US Open Skies Treaty Pullout 'Distasteful, Ill-Advised' - Helsinki Commission Head

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 10:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The Trump administration withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty weakens transatlantic security and is ill-advised, Helsinki Commission Chairman Congressman Alcee Hastings said in a statement on Thursday.

"The timing of this ill-advised decision so close to our elections is distasteful," Hastings said.

"I urge the administration to reconsider and instead work with Congress to double down on supporting our allies and partners in Europe, and particularly working to secure the prompt extension of the New START Treaty."

The Open Skies Treaty, which entered into force in 2002, establishes a program of unarmed aerial surveillance flights over the entire territory of the states who are members of the accord.

