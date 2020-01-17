US Open Skies Treaty Withdrawal Will Seriously Damage Security - Russian Foreign Ministry

The potential withdrawal of the United States from the Open Skies Treaty will seriously damage European security and force Russia to take adequate steps, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

The treaty gives its 34 parties an opportunity to fly over other countries' territories to check on compliance with disarmament agreements. In October, Eliot Engel, the chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, said that the White House was considering leaving the treaty.

The Wall Street Journal reported then that President Donald Trump had already signed a document signifying US intention to leave.

"The US' [potential] withdrawal from the treaty will seriously damage the entire architecture of European security and force [Russia] need to take adequate steps," the ministry said in a statement.

Moscow considers the treaty an important measure in strengthening transparency in the military field and will do everything possible to maintain it, the ministry added.