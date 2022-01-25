US Open to Additional In-Person Engagements With Russia - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) The United States is open to more in-person engagements with the Russian Federation should such engagements prove useful to the path of diplomacy and dialogue, US State Department Spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

"We are open to additional engagement, in-person engagements, should it prove useful, if we think it could be constructive, if we think it should be the next element as we pursue the path of dialogue and diplomacy," Price said during a press briefing.