US Open To Discussing Prisoner Exchange With Iran - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 12:00 AM

US Open to Discussing Prisoner Exchange With Iran - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) The United States is open to discussing a prisoner exchange with Iran, State Department Deputy Spokesperson Jalina Porter said on Wednesday.

"Certainly this is just one of the many issues that we'd like to discuss with Iran and we're open to doing so," Porter said in a telephone briefing when asked about Iran's proposal for a prisoner exchange.

More Stories From World

