US Open To Engagement With North Korea But Unlikely To Meet At ASEAN Forum - State Dept.

Published July 07, 2023

The United States remains open to diplomatic engagement with North Korea, but Secretary of State Antony Blinken is unlikely to meet with one of the country's officials during his upcoming trip to Jakarta, Indonesia, US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink said on Friday

Blinken is set to travel to Indonesia for an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) forum next week.

"We are open to - and I'm confident the Secretary will reiterate this - we are open to engagement and diplomacy with the DPRK (North Korea)," Kritenbrink said. "I do not anticipate any meeting between the United States and North Korea at the ASEAN regional forum meetings.

Kritenbrink said it is not his place to speculate on who North Korea may send to the ASEAN forum.

Although issues related to North Korea may not be on the ASEAN forum agenda, the United States will likely raise such issues, he said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is also scheduled to attend the ASEAN forum, where he will draw attention to the militarization of the region.

There is no meeting between Blinken and Lavrov to announce at this time, Kritenbrink said.

However, there will be a more detailed schedule released closer to the forum, Kritenbrink added.

