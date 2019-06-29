UrduPoint.com
US Open To Fair 'Historic' Trade Deal With China - Trump

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 08:20 AM

US Open to Fair 'Historic' Trade Deal With China - Trump

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Washington was open for a fair trade agreement with Beijing, saying that reaching the deal would be historic.

"Something happened where it said slipped a little bit and now we are getting closer [to reaching a deal]. But it would be historic if we could do a fair trade deal.

We are totally open to it and you are totally open to it," Trump said at the beginning of his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Japan's Osaka.

"We've had excellent relationship, but we want to do something that will even it up with respect to trade. I think this is something that is actually very easy to do," Trump said.

The US president continued by suggesting that his meeting with Xi would be "very productive", adding that Washington and Beijing could do something that would be "monumental and great for both countries."

