US Open to Ideas on Extending Iran Arms Embargo - Special Envoy Hook

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) The United States is open to any ideas on extending the arms embargo against Iran, outgoing US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook told reporters on Friday.

"We have been very patient and very opened to any ideas, but there were no proposals that were presented," Hook said during a conference call.

Hook rejected news reports about so-called "compromise ideas" on the issue of extending the arms embargo against Iran.

"We were never presented with the compromise," he said. "I think, this existed more in the minds of the media, than it been among the diplomats."

Hook noted that no UN Security Council member or other entities outside of that body have been able to provide any proposals to extend the arms embargo against Iran.

The United States failed to persuade the UN Security Council earlier to pass a resolution to indefinitely extend the UN arms embargo against Iran.

Consequently, Washington provided the UN Security Council a notice on Thursday to initiate the snapback mechanism to re-impose all UN sanctions against Iran.

The embargo is set to expire in October under the terms of the 2016 nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Iran Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has said the United States' move to trigger snapback sanctions under the terms of the JCPOA was "illegal."

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 by Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union, stipulating the removal of international sanctions from Tehran in exchange for it scaling down its nuclear program. The deal was then enshrined in UNSC Resolution 2231, including a provision on a five-year arms embargo.

The United States unilaterally abandoned the agreement in May of 2018.