US Open to Questions From Russia on AUKUS Submarine Deal - Nonproliferation Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) The United States is open to questions from Russia regarding the Australia-United Kingdom-United States (AUKUS) partnership and the deal it reached to supply Canbera with submarines, US Special Representative for Nuclear Nonproliferation Jeffrey Eberhardt said on Wednesday.

"We have been very clear about what this is about. If they (Russia) have questions, they can ask them and we'll answer," Eberhardt said.

In September, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia was thoroughly studying information about the AUKUS as it is necessary to understand its goals and objectives, adding that little information was available at that stage.

AUKUS was announced in mid-September and spurred backlash from the European Union, especially from France, which lost a multi-billion Dollar contract on supplying submarines to Australia.

Under the new deal, Australia will obtain US technology to develop its own nuclear-powered submarines, sparkling concerns about the future of the non-proliferation regime in the region.