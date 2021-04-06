US Open to Talks With Russia on Ukraine, Urges Moscow Not to Escalate - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) The United States is open to engage with Russia on Ukraine and calls on Moscow to refrain from escalating the situation on the border, a US State Department spokesperson told Sputnik.

"We are open to engagement with Moscow," the spokesperson said on Monday.

The spokesperson reiterated the United States' concerns with respect to the escalating situation in eastern Ukraine, referring to "credible reports" about alleged Russian troop movements near the border.

"These movements were preceded by violations of the July 2020 ceasefire that led to the deaths of four Ukrainian soldiers on March 26 and the wounding of two others," the spokesperson said. "We call on Russia to refrain from escalatory actions."

Earlier on Monday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Moscow takes steps it considers necessary on its own territory.