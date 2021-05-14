US Open to UN Discussion of Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Early Next Week - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) The United States is open to a discussion of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict at the United Nations Security Council early next week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters on Thursday.

"We are open to and supportive of a discussion, an open discussion at the United Nations.

I think we are looking at early next week. This, I hope, will give some time for the diplomacy to have some effect and to see if indeed we get a real de-escalation and can then pursue this at the United Nations in that context," Blinken said at a press conference.

Earlier in the day, Sputnik learned that the US blocked a request to convene the UN Security Council on Friday.