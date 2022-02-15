US Opened Welcome Center in Poland for Americans Leaving Ukraine - Embassy

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) The United States has opened a welcome center in Poland for US citizens leaving Ukraine, the US Embassy in Ukraine said in a statement.

"U.S. citizens may now enter Poland across the land border with Ukraine. No advanced approval is required.

We encourage those traveling into Poland by land from Ukraine to cross at the Korczowa-Krakovets or Medyka-Shehyni border crossings," the embassy said.

"The U.S. Embassy has opened a Welcome Center near these border crossing points to provide assistance to U.S. citizens entering Poland from Ukraine," it said.

The mission also urged Americans to leave Ukraine as soon as possible.

"U.S. citizens in Ukraine should depart immediately using commercial or other privately available transportation options," it said.