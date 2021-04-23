UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Opens 17th Facility To Hold Asylum-Seeking Migrant Children - Social Services Agency

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 01:40 AM

US Opens 17th Facility to Hold Asylum-Seeking Migrant Children - Social Services Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) The Biden administration has opened its 17th emergency care facility to accommodate the surge of asylum-seeking migrant children arriving at the US southern border, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said on Thursday.

"As part of the Biden administration's work to create solutions to move unaccompanied children out of US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facilities as quickly as possible, the Long Beach Convention Center Emergency Intake Site (EIS) in Long Beach, California, will receive the first unaccompanied children today, approximately 150 children," the agency said in a press release.

The Long Beach facility will hold up to 1,000 migrant children, the release said.

The United States has more than 23,000 migrant children currently held in Federal care facilities as of Tuesday.

US government data revealed earlier this month that US border apprehensions along the southern border with Mexico soared by more than 70 percent in March. The 172,331 migrant encounters recorded make up the highest monthly total in more than two decades, with the Biden administration on pace to top the previous annual record set in 2019 of over 977,000 apprehensions.

Related Topics

Long Beach United States Mexico March Border 2019 Government Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

101,239 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

1 hour ago

Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Communities mo ..

2 hours ago

KIU, Serena Hotel celebrate Earth Day 2021

59 minutes ago

Sindh govt to comply with NCOC advisory to contain ..

59 minutes ago

Covid 3rd wave peak in France 'appears to be behin ..

2 hours ago

UN chief slams terrorist attack in Quetta, reitera ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.