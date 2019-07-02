US Opens 2-Day Nuclear Disarmament Conference With Over 40 Nations - State Department

More than 40 nations will explore a path toward a world free of nuclear weapons during a two day conference sponsored by the US Department of State that opens on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) More than 40 nations will explore a path toward a world free of nuclear weapons during a two day conference sponsored by the US Department of State that opens on Tuesday.

"Nonproliferation and disarmament experts representing more than 40 countries from all regions of the world have come together to share ideas on Creating an Environment for Nuclear Disarmament (CEND)," the State Department said in a press release.

The release described the conference as an initial meeting that will lay the groundwork for "how to carry this important work forward."

Participants come from nuclear-weapon states and non-nuclear-weapon states, and include countries that are not parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, the release said.