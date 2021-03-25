US Opens 6th Temporary Facility to House Migrant Children - Social Services Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) The Biden administration has opened a sixth temporary care facility to house an influx of migrant children who crossed the southern border without a legal guardian, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said in a press release.

"HHS has selected, with the assistance of Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the San Diego Convention Center, 111 West Harbor Drive San Diego, California, as an Emergency Intake Site (EIS) with the capacity to initially accommodate up to 1,400 children," the agency said on Wednesday.

The other temporary care facilities are located in the cities of Dallas, Midland, Donna and two in Carrizo Springs in the state of Texas.

US media reported that the Biden administration may open two additional temporary shelters in San Antonio, Texas.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Defense Department said it will make a decision within days on HHS's request to house migrant children at available military bases in Texas.

The United States is experiencing the greatest influx of undocumented migrants in the past 20 years with reports of at least 15,000 unaccompanied children placed in US custody, and 5,000 of them held at Customs and Border Protection facilities that were not designed for long-term housing.