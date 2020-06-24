UrduPoint.com
US Opens Antidumping Probe Of Tires Imported From S. Korea, 3 Other States - Commerce Dept

Wed 24th June 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) The United States is opening antidumping probes into whether tires imported from South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam are being sold in the country at a less than fair value, the US Department of Commerce said in a press release.

"Today, the US Department of Commerce announced the initiation of new antidumping (AD) and countervailing duty (CVD) investigations to determine whether passenger vehicle and light truck (PVLT) tires from the Republic of Korea (Korea), Taiwan, Thailand, and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam (Vietnam) are being dumped in the United States," the release said on Tuesday.

The Commerce Department also said the agency will look into whether producers in Vietnam are receiving unfair subsidies, the release said.

The issue was brought up by the United Steel, Paper and Forestry, Rubber, Manufacturing, Energy, Allied Industrial and Service Workers International union, AFL-CIO, CLC, the release said.

The final determination for the countervailing investigation is scheduled for November 9 and the final determination for the antidumping investigation is scheduled for January 25, 2021, the release said.

