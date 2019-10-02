UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Opens Embassy In Somalia After 28 Years Of Absence

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 09:47 PM

US Opens Embassy in Somalia After 28 Years of Absence

The United States reopened its embassy in Somalia after 28 years of absence in the country, the mission said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) The United States reopened its embassy in Somalia after 28 years of absence in the country, the mission said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The reestablishment of Embassy Mogadishu is another step forward in the resumption of regular US-Somali relations, symbolizing the strengthening of US-Somalia relations and advancement of stability, development, and peace for Somalia, and the region," the embassy said.

The embassy in Somalia's capital Mogadishu had been closed in 1991 because of security concerns. In December 2018, the United States re-established its diplomatic mission in the country.

US ambassador in Mogadishu Donald Yamamoto reaffirmed the relations between the two countries and promised that the embassy will act to enhance cooperation, advance American national strategic interests, and support overall security.

Somalia has been engulfed in violence since the eruption of a civil war between clan-based armed groups in the early 1990s. The situation has been complicated by the presence of Al-Shabab militants (terrorist group, banned in Russia), who are staging terror attacks across the country.

Related Topics

Somalia Terrorist Militants Russia Mogadishu United States December 2018

Recent Stories

Bowlers dominate on the second day of National U19 ..

22 minutes ago

MoHAP announces availability of seasonal influenza ..

1 hour ago

Early voting in FNC elections continues at nine po ..

1 hour ago

Hunter Biden Formed Private Equity Fund in China D ..

4 minutes ago

Germany Slams North Korea for Suspected Sub Missil ..

4 minutes ago

Liberal Development Models for Emerging Economies ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.