US Opens Embassy in Somalia After 28 Years of Absence

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) The United States reopened its embassy in Somalia after 28 years of absence in the country, the mission said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The reestablishment of Embassy Mogadishu is another step forward in the resumption of regular US-Somali relations, symbolizing the strengthening of US-Somalia relations and advancement of stability, development, and peace for Somalia, and the region," the embassy said.

The embassy in Somalia's capital Mogadishu had been closed in 1991 because of security concerns. In December 2018, the United States re-established its diplomatic mission in the country.

US ambassador in Mogadishu Donald Yamamoto reaffirmed the relations between the two countries and promised that the embassy will act to enhance cooperation, advance American national strategic interests, and support overall security.

Somalia has been engulfed in violence since the eruption of a civil war between clan-based armed groups in the early 1990s. The situation has been complicated by the presence of Al-Shabab militants (terrorist group, banned in Russia), who are staging terror attacks across the country.