US Opens Embassy In Tonga In Push To Boost Presence In Pacific Amid China's Influence

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2023 | 06:00 PM

US Opens Embassy in Tonga in Push to Boost Presence in Pacific Amid China's Influence

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) The United States has opened an embassy in Tonga, the Department of State announced on Wednesday, in an apparent effort to boost US clout in the region to counter growing Chinese influence.

"We are pleased to announce the United States officially opened the U.S. Embassy in Nuku'alofa on May 9, 2023, less than one year after Vice President (Kamala) Harris announced at a meeting of the Pacific Islands Forum that we would begin discussions with Tonga regarding in establishing an embassy," the statement said.

The opening reflects the renewal of bilateral relations and underlines the strength of the US's commitment to the partnership with Tonga and the entire Indo-Pacific region, it added.

The United States considers the move a first step toward deploying additional diplomatic personnel and resources, including the potential appointment of a resident ambassador to Tonga, according to the statement.

The US-Tonga relationship dates back to the late 19th century, with diplomatic relations officially established in 1972.

