US Opens Field Hospital in Algeria to Help Nation Cope With Pandemic - AFRICOM

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) American and Algerian officials inaugurated a state-of-the-art field hospital to treat civilian COVID-19 patients with plans to open an identical unit in the coming months, the US military's Africa Command (AFRICOM) said on Thursday.

"Algerian officials from the Ministry of Health accepted the donation by the Overseas Humanitarian, Disaster, and Civic Aid program of the U.S. Department of Defense," AFRICOM said in a press release.

The field hospital will serve Algeria's civilian population and is equipped with a negative pressure isolation system specifically designed to treat patients with infectious diseases.

It has 35 beds, five of which include intensive care systems, the release said.

At a ceremony inaugurating the unit, the defense attache at the American Embassy, Colonel Chris D'Amico, said the US plans to deliver an identical field hospital to Algeria's Health Ministry in the coming months.

The North African country is still reeling from a third wave of coronavirus transmissions that put a strain on the nation's health care system. Daily new cases have dipped below 1,000 in recent days, with a total of nearly 190,000 infections and just under 4,900 deaths, according to health ministry figures.