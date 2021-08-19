UrduPoint.com

US Opens Field Hospital In Algeria To Help Nation Cope With Pandemic - AFRICOM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 06:50 PM

US Opens Field Hospital in Algeria to Help Nation Cope With Pandemic - AFRICOM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) American and Algerian officials inaugurated a state-of-the-art field hospital to treat civilian COVID-19 patients with plans to open an identical unit in the coming months, the US military's Africa Command (AFRICOM) said on Thursday.

"Algerian officials from the Ministry of Health accepted the donation by the Overseas Humanitarian, Disaster, and Civic Aid program of the U.S. Department of Defense," AFRICOM said in a press release.

The field hospital will serve Algeria's civilian population and is equipped with a negative pressure isolation system specifically designed to treat patients with infectious diseases.

It has 35 beds, five of which include intensive care systems, the release said.

At a ceremony inaugurating the unit, the defense attache at the American Embassy, Colonel Chris D'Amico, said the US plans to deliver an identical field hospital to Algeria's Health Ministry in the coming months.

The North African country is still reeling from a third wave of coronavirus transmissions that put a strain on the nation's health care system. Daily new cases have dipped below 1,000 in recent days, with a total of nearly 190,000 infections and just under 4,900 deaths, according to health ministry figures.

Related Topics

Africa Algeria From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE a leader in supporting frontline defenders: Za ..

UAE a leader in supporting frontline defenders: Zaki Nusseibeh

53 minutes ago
 59,727 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

59,727 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 World Government Summit: Building resilience of ci ..

World Government Summit: Building resilience of cities develops their readiness ..

2 hours ago
 Human costs of climate change surpass wars, confli ..

Human costs of climate change surpass wars, conflicts: TBHF Director

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia with booby-trapped drone

3 hours ago
 DP World reports strong 1H2021 financial results

DP World reports strong 1H2021 financial results

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.