US Opens Interim Diplomatic Office On Venezuela At Its Embassy In Colombia - Pompeo

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 08:17 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) An interim diplomatic office of the US government to Venezuela has been established at the US embassy in Colombia, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced in a statement on Wednesday.

"The Department of State announces the opening of the Venezuela Affairs Unit (VAU), under the leadership of Charge d'Affaires James Story," Pompeo said.

"The VAU is the interim diplomatic office of the US Government to Venezuela, located at the US Embassy in Bogota, Colombia, and has been established with bipartisan support from the US Congress."

