UrduPoint.com

US Opens New Hypersonics Advanced Production Facility In Alabama - Lockheed Martin

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 02:30 AM

US Opens New Hypersonics Advanced Production Facility in Alabama - Lockheed Martin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) The United States is opening a new 65,000-square-foot production facility to make hypersonic systems in the state of Alabama, Lockheed Martin announced.

"Lockheed Martin is breaking barriers in hypersonic technology, adding to its world-class portfolio another milestone with the grand opening of an advanced production facility in Courtland, Alabama, focused on hypersonic strike production," the company said in a press release on Monday.

Capitalizing on critical digital factory capabilities to deliver the new technology, the corporation is working closely with the Defense Department to deliver new 21st-century warfare capabilities, the release said.

"The facility represents Lockheed Martin's commitment to establishing northern Alabama as the base of the company's hypersonic strike programs. The 65,000-square-foot Hypersonic Missile Assembly Building 4 (MAB 4) is built on the digital foundation that Lockheed Martin has prioritized," the release added.

The Conventional Prompt Strike production facility integrates critical digital transformation advancements such as robotic thermal protection application capabilities, smart torque tools and mixed-reality capabilities for training and virtual inspections, according to the release.

Related Topics

Assembly Technology Company United States

Recent Stories

Dubai Financial Services Authority provides the ri ..

Dubai Financial Services Authority provides the right regulatory framework for t ..

37 minutes ago
 UAE Olympic team beat Lebanese counterparts 3-0 in ..

UAE Olympic team beat Lebanese counterparts 3-0 in West Asian Championship

1 hour ago
 TEDxAlQuoz inaugural event launches in Dubai

TEDxAlQuoz inaugural event launches in Dubai

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Jaber on ..

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Jaber on being named Energy Executive ..

3 hours ago
 Grand Imam of Al Azhar joins religious leaders in ..

Grand Imam of Al Azhar joins religious leaders in launching joint environmental ..

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution forming the ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution forming the Dubai Digital Transformation S ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.