US Opens New Hypersonics Advanced Production Facility in Alabama - Lockheed Martin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) The United States is opening a new 65,000-square-foot production facility to make hypersonic systems in the state of Alabama, Lockheed Martin announced.

"Lockheed Martin is breaking barriers in hypersonic technology, adding to its world-class portfolio another milestone with the grand opening of an advanced production facility in Courtland, Alabama, focused on hypersonic strike production," the company said in a press release on Monday.

Capitalizing on critical digital factory capabilities to deliver the new technology, the corporation is working closely with the Defense Department to deliver new 21st-century warfare capabilities, the release said.

"The facility represents Lockheed Martin's commitment to establishing northern Alabama as the base of the company's hypersonic strike programs. The 65,000-square-foot Hypersonic Missile Assembly Building 4 (MAB 4) is built on the digital foundation that Lockheed Martin has prioritized," the release added.

The Conventional Prompt Strike production facility integrates critical digital transformation advancements such as robotic thermal protection application capabilities, smart torque tools and mixed-reality capabilities for training and virtual inspections, according to the release.