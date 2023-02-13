UrduPoint.com

US Opens New Regional Cyber Training Program In Estonia's Tallinn - US Embassy

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2023 | 10:07 PM

US Opens New Regional Cyber Training Program in Estonia's Tallinn - US Embassy

The US Secret Service together with the Estonian Academy of Security Sciences and Baltic regional law enforcement authorities have opened a regional cyber training program in Tallinn to train law enforcement officers across the Baltic region, the US Embassy in Estonia said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) The US Secret Service together with the Estonian academy of Security Sciences and Baltic regional law enforcement authorities have opened a regional cyber training program in Tallinn to train law enforcement officers across the Baltic region, the US Embassy in Estonia said on Monday.

"The U.S. Secret Service... opened a new cyber training program. The Baltic Computer Forensics Training Program (CFTP) will bring together law enforcement officers from around the Baltic region to develop new techniques to investigate and prosecute cyber criminals," the statement said.

US Ambassador to Estonia George Kent welcomed the new cyber training program, saying that it would strengthen the law enforcement partnership between the US and states across the Baltic.

"I am confident that this program will further improve our ability to jointly investigate ransomware and other cybercrimes, and will ultimately reinforce our shared security," the ambassador added.

The five-year program will aim to train and help equip law enforcement from the Baltic states to investigate cybertechnologies used by criminals and "keep pace" with emerging cyberthreats and the changing landscape of international cybercrime. As many as $7 million are expected to be invested in the program, according to the US embassy.

Related Topics

Tallinn George Estonia Criminals From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

UN Security Council to Meet Monday Afternoon on Hu ..

UN Security Council to Meet Monday Afternoon on Humanitarian Situation in Syria ..

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan stands with people of Turkiye in testing ..

Pakistan stands with people of Turkiye in testing times: Prime Minister Shehbaz ..

10 minutes ago
 Search for survivors slows as Turkey-Syria quake t ..

Search for survivors slows as Turkey-Syria quake toll passes 35,000

10 minutes ago
 SAPM Jawad Sohrab Malik offers condolences to Turk ..

SAPM Jawad Sohrab Malik offers condolences to Turkish ambassador over quake loss ..

10 minutes ago
 Relief to people being ensured: Caretaker Punjab M ..

Relief to people being ensured: Caretaker Punjab Minister for Local Government a ..

10 minutes ago
 EU Condemns Israel's Decision to Approve 9 Settlem ..

EU Condemns Israel's Decision to Approve 9 Settlements in West Bank - Borrell

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.