MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) The US Secret Service together with the Estonian academy of Security Sciences and Baltic regional law enforcement authorities have opened a regional cyber training program in Tallinn to train law enforcement officers across the Baltic region, the US Embassy in Estonia said on Monday.

"The U.S. Secret Service... opened a new cyber training program. The Baltic Computer Forensics Training Program (CFTP) will bring together law enforcement officers from around the Baltic region to develop new techniques to investigate and prosecute cyber criminals," the statement said.

US Ambassador to Estonia George Kent welcomed the new cyber training program, saying that it would strengthen the law enforcement partnership between the US and states across the Baltic.

"I am confident that this program will further improve our ability to jointly investigate ransomware and other cybercrimes, and will ultimately reinforce our shared security," the ambassador added.

The five-year program will aim to train and help equip law enforcement from the Baltic states to investigate cybertechnologies used by criminals and "keep pace" with emerging cyberthreats and the changing landscape of international cybercrime. As many as $7 million are expected to be invested in the program, according to the US embassy.