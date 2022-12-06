WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) The Inspector General for the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) opened a probe into Elon Musk's Neuralink over employee complaints about animal testing, Reuters reported citing documents the news agency reviewed and sources familiar with the investigation and company operations.

According to the report, the company has killed about 1,500 animals following experiments since 2018.

However, the total number of animal deaths does not necessarily indicate Musk's company is violating regulations, the report said.

Current and former Neuralink employees, the report added, have alleged the number of animal deaths is too high because of Musk's demands to speed research.

Neuralink has passed all USDA inspections of its facilities, the report said, citing regulatory filings.

A spokesperson for the USDA inspector general declined to comment, the report added.