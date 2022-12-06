UrduPoint.com

US Opens Probe Into Musk's Neuralink Over Animal Testing - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2022 | 06:20 AM

US Opens Probe Into Musk's Neuralink Over Animal Testing - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) The Inspector General for the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) opened a probe into Elon Musk's Neuralink over employee complaints about animal testing, Reuters reported citing documents the news agency reviewed and sources familiar with the investigation and company operations.

According to the report, the company has killed about 1,500 animals following experiments since 2018.

However, the total number of animal deaths does not necessarily indicate Musk's company is violating regulations, the report said.

Current and former Neuralink employees, the report added, have alleged the number of animal deaths is too high because of Musk's demands to speed research.

Neuralink has passed all USDA inspections of its facilities, the report said, citing regulatory filings.

A spokesperson for the USDA inspector general declined to comment, the report added.

Related Topics

Agriculture Company Elon Musk 2018 All Employment

Recent Stories

Abbasi Kalhora Tanzeem organizes free eye camp

Abbasi Kalhora Tanzeem organizes free eye camp

4 hours ago
 Moscow blames Ukraine for blasts on Russian airfie ..

Moscow blames Ukraine for blasts on Russian airfields

4 hours ago
 Football: World Cup results

Football: World Cup results

4 hours ago
 Two street criminals held, snatched mobile phone, ..

Two street criminals held, snatched mobile phone, smart watch recovered

4 hours ago
 Govt not in favor of early elections: Rana Tanveer ..

Govt not in favor of early elections: Rana Tanveer Hussain

4 hours ago
 South Korean Police Arrest First 2 Officers Involv ..

South Korean Police Arrest First 2 Officers Involved in Itaewon Tragedy - Report ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.