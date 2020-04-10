UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Opens Probe Of Soldiers' Retirement Home Over Poor COVID-19 Care - Justice Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 09:53 PM

US Opens Probe of Soldiers' Retirement Home Over Poor COVID-19 Care - Justice Dept.

The US government launched a civil-rights investigation of a retirement home for veterans in the state of Massachusetts following media reports of dozens of deaths of residents who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Department of Justice announced in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The US government launched a civil-rights investigation of a retirement home for veterans in the state of Massachusetts following media reports of dozens of deaths of residents who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Department of Justice announced in a press release on Friday.

"The investigation will be conducted under the Civil Rights of Institutionalized Persons Act (CRIPA) which gives the department the authority to investigate violations of the US Constitution and Federal law that result from a 'pattern or practice of resistance to the full enjoyment of such rights' in state-run institutions, including nursing facilities. The federal civil investigation will be separate from any state or independent investigation," the release said.

Federal officials will join state investigators who began investigating Soldiers Home in the town of Holyoke earlier this week amid local media reports of a growing death toll during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Thursday, 28 veterans who tested positive for the virus have died, officials told WCVB television, which also reported 69 veterans - more than half of the residents - have tested positive along with 68 members of the staff.

Retirement facilities and nursing homes throughout the United States have proved especially vulnerable during the pandemic due to the advanced age of residents and their proximity to each other.

Related Topics

Died United States Media TV From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Chinese Foreign Minister revie ..

10 minutes ago

US Air Force to Upgrade U-2 Spy Plane for Future B ..

2 minutes ago

Complete lockdown observes during 12pm to 3pm in S ..

2 minutes ago

'Basic' ventilator breathes air into Spain's choke ..

2 minutes ago

Govt. allows private aircraft flights operation at ..

2 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner urges citizens to follow preca ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.