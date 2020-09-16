US Opens Probe Whether Bolton Disclosed Classified Information in Latest Book - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) The US Justice Department has launched a criminal investigation into whether former National Security Advisor John Bolton unlawfully disclosed classified information in his latest book, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday citing people familiar with the matter.

The report said Federal prosecutors issued grand jury subpoenas to Bolton's publisher Simon and Schuster and the literary agency Javelin for their connection to his latest book "The Room Where It Happened."

Bolton published his book earlier this year after a federal judge dismissed the Justice Department's request to block it on the grounds that it contains classified information.

Some of Trump's opponents lauded Bolton's book for revealing the truth about the administration's foreign policy actions. Trump's supporters dismissed it as an unreliable and self-serving account by a disgruntled former employee.