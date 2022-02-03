UrduPoint.com

US Operation Against IS Leader In Syria Kills 13 People - Syrian National Army

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2022 | 09:37 PM

US Operation Against IS Leader in Syria Kills 13 People - Syrian National Army

The United States operation to eliminate Islamic State (IS, terrorist group, banned in Russia) leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi in Syria's Idlib killed 13 people, including six children, a spokesman of the Turkey-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) told Sputnik

"According to the information we received, 13 people died, including six children, four women and three men," the spokesman said.

One US helicopter failed and was destroyed by American drones during the operation, the spokesman added.

Some people were killed after a missile hit the second floor of a building that was stormed by US soldiers, while others were killed during a clash or as a result of a suicide bomb attack, according to SNA.

