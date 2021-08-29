UrduPoint.com

US Operation Against Islamic State Terror Group In Iraq Not Over Yet, Blinken Says

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 05:00 AM

US Operation Against Islamic State Terror Group in Iraq Not Over Yet, Blinken Says

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has assured Iraqi President Barham Salih that the operation against the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) is not over, but is just entering a new phase, State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

Blinken spoke with Salih on Saturday. Price said in a statement after the talks that the US was committed to a stable Iraq and that Washington had taken note of Iraq's efforts to hold fair elections on October 10.

"The Secretary reiterated that the Defeat-ISIS mission is not over but is shifting to a new phase based on the enhanced capabilities of the Iraqi Security Forces," Price said, adding that the "United States, as leader of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS [Islamic State], and part of the NATO Mission to Iraq, will continue to train, advise, and enable Iraqi forces.

"

There are currently 2,500 US troops in Iraq assisting local forces to counter what remains of the Islamic State terrorist group.

Biden said in July that the US combat mission in Iraq would come to a close by the end of this year. After December 31, 2021 the United States is expected to switch to training and assisting Iraqi forces to counter Islamic State terrorists.

Related Topics

Terrorist NATO Russia Washington ISIS Iraq Price United States July October December

Recent Stories

DEWA installs 15 EV Green Charger stations at Expo ..

DEWA installs 15 EV Green Charger stations at Expo 2020 Dubai

4 hours ago
 Minister of Climate Change and Environment tours T ..

Minister of Climate Change and Environment tours Trans Emirates Livestock Tradin ..

4 hours ago
 UAE announces opening of tourist visas to vaccinat ..

UAE announces opening of tourist visas to vaccinated people from all countries

5 hours ago
 Moscow Comfortable With Building Relations With Ne ..

Moscow Comfortable With Building Relations With New Afghan Authorities - Kabulov

5 hours ago
 Italy lifts quarantine on vaccinated British visit ..

Italy lifts quarantine on vaccinated British visitors

5 hours ago
 Peace in Afghanistan existential issue for Pakista ..

Peace in Afghanistan existential issue for Pakistan: Dr Moeed

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.