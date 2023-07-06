Open Menu

US Opposed Environmental Justice In Africa Since Nixon Admin. - National Security Archive

Muhammad Irfan Published July 06, 2023 | 09:53 PM

US Opposed Environmental Justice in Africa Since Nixon Admin. - National Security Archive

The United States has opposed environmental compensation efforts for countries in Africa and other developing nations since the administration of former US President Richard Nixon, spending decades avoiding the so-called "big bill" for environmental justice on the continent, the National Security Archive said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) The United States has opposed environmental compensation efforts for countries in Africa and other developing nations since the administration of former US President Richard Nixon, spending decades avoiding the so-called "big bill" for environmental justice on the continent, the National Security Archive said on Thursday.

"As the world's wealthiest countries continue to avoid making serious financial commitments to developing states on the front lines of the climate crisis, declassified records published today by the National Security Archive document more than 50 years of US resistance to environmental compensation measures," the National Security Archive said in a statement.

The National Security Archive is a private organization focused on expanding public access to government information and publishing former secrets.

The documents include an intelligence report from the Nixon administration which noted increased African "militancy" on development matters and anticipating views linking the environment and development, the statement said.

Although efforts to avoid what former US President George H.W. Bush dubbed the "big bill" for environmental compensation in Africa are often seen as starting in the 1990s, the documents reveal that the efforts actually extend back two decades to 1972, the statement said.

The documents' release comes several weeks after climate finance issues were the subject of a weeks-long argument at the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change Subsidiary Bodies Climate Conference.

Related Topics

Africa World United Nations George United States From Government

Recent Stories

OPEC's Share in Global Oil Market to Grow to Over ..

OPEC's Share in Global Oil Market to Grow to Over 40% by 2040-2050 - Secretary G ..

10 minutes ago
 Delegation of UCP students visits PSCA

Delegation of UCP students visits PSCA

11 minutes ago
 DC orders crackdown against overcharging

DC orders crackdown against overcharging

14 minutes ago
 Interim bails of Qureshi, Asad Umar extended till ..

Interim bails of Qureshi, Asad Umar extended till July 13

14 minutes ago
 Pajagi Road Shelter Home continues hosting people

Pajagi Road Shelter Home continues hosting people

14 minutes ago
 Dera police arrested 7 drug peddlers

Dera police arrested 7 drug peddlers

14 minutes ago
Automated online system being launched for approva ..

Automated online system being launched for approval of social security grants: S ..

14 minutes ago
 Khawar endeavors to make Bank of AJK as leading fi ..

Khawar endeavors to make Bank of AJK as leading financial institution of country ..

24 minutes ago
 Ahmad Jawad felicitates Zaka Ashraf on assuming ch ..

Ahmad Jawad felicitates Zaka Ashraf on assuming charge as PCB MC Chairman

24 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi conde ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi condemns suicide blast in Miranshah ..

21 minutes ago
 APPC Karachi Bureau bids farewell to outgoing Dire ..

APPC Karachi Bureau bids farewell to outgoing Director Pervaiz Aslam

10 minutes ago
 Court discharges 34 accused from terrorism cases

Court discharges 34 accused from terrorism cases

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World