US Opposes Any Escalation In Syria, Supports 'Current Fire Lines' - Blinken

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 01, 2022 | 09:20 PM

The United States opposes any escalation in Syria and supports the existing fire lines that allow for fighting the Islamic state terror group (banned in Russia) in that country, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday

"Any escalation there, in Syria, is something that we would oppose, and we support the maintenance of the current fire lines," Blinken said during a press briefing. "We continue effectively to take the fight through partners to dashed ISIS (Islamic State) within Syria, and we don't want to see anything that jeopardizes the efforts that are made to continue to keep ISIS in the box that we put it in.

Blinken emphasized that the United States believes any new offensive in Syria can undermine the existing stability by providing malign actors with opportunities to exploit instability.

In May, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced that the Turkish military is preparing an anti-terrorist operation in Syria to secure Turkey's southern border. Erdogan said the goal of the operation is to create a 30-kilometer (20 mile) safe zone along the Turkish-Syrian border.

