US Opposes EU Efforts To Offer Ukraine Path To Join NATO - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2023 | 09:23 PM

US Opposes EU Efforts to Offer Ukraine Path to Join NATO - Reports

The United States, Germany, and Hungary are opposing efforts by EU countries, including Poland and the Baltic states, to provide Ukraine with a path to join NATO at the upcoming summit in July, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing four officials involved in the negotiations

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) The United States, Germany, and Hungary are opposing efforts by EU countries, including Poland and the Baltic states, to provide Ukraine with a path to join NATO at the upcoming summit in July, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing four officials involved in the negotiations.

The split was clear during a meeting of NATO foreign ministers this week, the report said. Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he will only attend the summit in Vilnius if offered concrete steps to join NATO.

