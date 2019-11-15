UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Opposes International Tribunal For Islamic State Fighters - Senior Diplomat

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 04:40 AM

US Opposes International Tribunal for Islamic State Fighters - Senior Diplomat

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) The United States opposes the idea of establishing an international tribunal to try members of the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) and believes national-level courts would be more effective, US Acting Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights Nathan Sales said during a press briefing.

"We don't think that ad hoc international tribunal would be effective," Sales told reporters. "They cost a fortune... and don't have the same track record of delivering justice that national-level courts do."

Sale pointed out that the fate of the Islamic State fighters, who are now held in custody in various middle Eastern countries, was a major issue on the agenda of the Global Coalition to Defeat the Islamic State Small Group, which convened on Thursday in Washington.

Sales reiterated the United States' support for the repatriation of the Islamic State fighters to their native countries.

"Our view is that it is not a feasible option, it is not a viable option to ask other countries in the region to import other countries' foreign fighters and pursue persecution and incarceration there," Sales said.

US Special Representative for Syria Engagement James Jeffrey, who participated with Sales at the press briefing, said differences of opinion on the issue remain among senior officials from about 35 countries and organizations who attended the Small Group's meeting in Washington.

Related Topics

Syria Import Russia Washington Democracy Same United States Turkish Lira From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

WHO launches first-ever insulin programme to expan ..

4 hours ago

World needs to ensure technology is working to pro ..

4 hours ago

Pope urges concrete, urgent action to prevent abus ..

4 hours ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of new Kenyan Ambassad ..

5 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets with Singaporea ..

5 hours ago

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassa ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.