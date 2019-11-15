US Opposes International Tribunal for Islamic State Fighters - Senior Diplomat

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) The United States opposes the idea of establishing an international tribunal to try members of the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) and believes national-level courts would be more effective, US Acting Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights Nathan Sales said during a press briefing.

"We don't think that ad hoc international tribunal would be effective," Sales told reporters. "They cost a fortune... and don't have the same track record of delivering justice that national-level courts do."

Sale pointed out that the fate of the Islamic State fighters, who are now held in custody in various middle Eastern countries, was a major issue on the agenda of the Global Coalition to Defeat the Islamic State Small Group, which convened on Thursday in Washington.

Sales reiterated the United States' support for the repatriation of the Islamic State fighters to their native countries.

"Our view is that it is not a feasible option, it is not a viable option to ask other countries in the region to import other countries' foreign fighters and pursue persecution and incarceration there," Sales said.

US Special Representative for Syria Engagement James Jeffrey, who participated with Sales at the press briefing, said differences of opinion on the issue remain among senior officials from about 35 countries and organizations who attended the Small Group's meeting in Washington.