US Opposes Israeli, Palestinian Steps Undermining Two-State Solution Prospects - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) The US will be opposed to any steps that either of the sides of the Israeli-Palestine conflict takes to undermine prospects of the two-state solution, the Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

"Any steps that either side takes that either risk sparking violence or, over time, and ultimately undermine the prospect for returning to the pursuit of two states [solution], we oppose. That includes settlement activity, it includes demolitions it includes evictions, it includes incitement of violence, it includes payment to terrorists," Blinken said during a briefing.