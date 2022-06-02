The United States opposes Turkey's new operation in northern Syria and believes it will undermine efforts to fight the Islamic State (banned in Russia) terror group, Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield told Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) The United States opposes Turkey's new operation in northern Syria and believes it will undermine efforts to fight the Islamic State (banned in Russia) terror group, Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield told Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal.

The two had a call on Thursday at the conclusion of Thomas-Greenfield's trip to Turkey.

"Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield also expressed U.S. opposition to renewed military operations in northern Syria, which could lead to additional population displacement, risk further destabilizing the fragile situation on the ground, and undermine international coalition efforts to defeat ISIS," US Mission to the UN spokeswoman Olivia Dalton said.