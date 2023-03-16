US Opposes Ukraine Ceasefire as Would Constitute Violation of UN Charter by Russia - Kirby

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) The United States opposes an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine under a China-proposed peace plan on the grounds that it would constitute a violation of the United Nations charter by Russia, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Thursday.

"While (a ceasefire) sounds perfectly reasonable, and it sounds like a good thing, a ceasefire right now would basically ratify Russia's conquest. It would, in effect, recognize Russia's gains and all of its attempts to conquer its neighbors territory by force. So a ceasefire, right now, in our view, would constitute another continued violation of the UN charter by Russia," Kirby said during a press briefing.