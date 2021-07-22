UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Optimistic On Getting 'Security Package' On Kabul Airport - State Dept. Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 seconds ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 01:40 AM

US Optimistic on Getting 'Security Package' on Kabul Airport - State Dept. Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The United States is optimistic that it will get the needed "security package" regarding the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, a senior US State Department official said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

"On the airport, obviously, we've said the airport needs to be open and functioning," the official said. "We are grateful for our conversations with our colleagues in Turkey. DOD [Defense Department] is leading those conversations. We are optimistic that we will have the security package that we need at the airport in Kabul."

Earlier on Wednesday, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland told Congress that Turkey's intention to keep troops at the Kabul airport is necessary for the United States and its allies to maintain diplomatic presence in Afghanistan after the US troops pullout.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Ankara intends to hold negotiations with the Taliban movement (banned in Russia) about its possible military presence in Afghanistan. Erdogan expressed belief that the Taliban is behaving not in the way some Muslims behave toward others and urged the movement to abandon the occupation policy in relation to their own brothers.

However, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said no final decision was made yet on Ankara's possible assistance to secure the Kabul airport.

The Taliban has said that it opposes the deployment of Turkish troops and sees such a development as a violation of Afghanistan's sovereignty.

Meanwhile, the Afghan military spokesperson Gen. Ajmal Shinwari said the country's armed forces will be in charge of ensuring airport security.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Russia Turkey Victoria Ankara United States Tayyip Erdogan Congress Muslim Airport

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Algeria exchange E ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Tunisia exchange E ..

2 hours ago

DEWA issues Handbook of Electricity and Water Cons ..

6 hours ago

5th Al Dhaid Date Festival kicks off tomorrow

9 hours ago

UAE announces 1,506 new COVID-19 cases, 1,484 reco ..

10 hours ago

Floods in central China claim 12 victims, 200,00 e ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.