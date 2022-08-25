UrduPoint.com

US Option To Provide Fighter Jets To Ukraine Still On Table - Pentagon

Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2022 | 03:40 AM

US Option to Provide Fighter Jets to Ukraine Still on Table - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) The United States has not made a final decision to provide military aircraft to Ukraine as part of its security assistance to the country, Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl told reporters.

"I can tell you that fighter aircraft remain on the table, just no final decisions have been made about that," Kahl said on Wednesday when asked why the United States has provided no fighter jets or pilot training to Ukraine.

Kahl said the United States priority at present is to ensure the Ukrainians can use the aircraft they currently have, such as MiG-29 jets.

The United States has provided spare parts for Ukraine's current fleet of aircraft via numerous security packages.

Kahl pointed out that if the United States were to provide Ukraine with fourth-generation aircraft now, they would not arrive for there for years.

Deliveries of weapons under the new US $2.98 billion package of military aid for Ukraine will begin in the coming months and continue over the coming years, Kahl said.

Related Topics

Ukraine United States Billion

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi Alami Mushaira" on the occas ..

8 hours ago
 The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a ..

The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a Reduced Price

10 hours ago
 PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together F ..

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together Future Generations of Innovator ..

12 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-a ..

Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-arrest bail

14 hours ago
 Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

15 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP abou ..

Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

15 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.