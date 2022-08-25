US Option to Provide Fighter Jets to Ukraine Still on Table - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) The United States has not made a final decision to provide military aircraft to Ukraine as part of its security assistance to the country, Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl told reporters.

"I can tell you that fighter aircraft remain on the table, just no final decisions have been made about that," Kahl said on Wednesday when asked why the United States has provided no fighter jets or pilot training to Ukraine.

Kahl said the United States priority at present is to ensure the Ukrainians can use the aircraft they currently have, such as MiG-29 jets.

The United States has provided spare parts for Ukraine's current fleet of aircraft via numerous security packages.

Kahl pointed out that if the United States were to provide Ukraine with fourth-generation aircraft now, they would not arrive for there for years.

Deliveries of weapons under the new US $2.98 billion package of military aid for Ukraine will begin in the coming months and continue over the coming years, Kahl said.