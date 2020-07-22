US Orders 100Mln Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine For Nearly $2Bln, 500Mln Dose Option - Pfizer

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) The US government placed an initial order for 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate for $1.95 billion, the drug company Pfizer announced in a press release on Wednesday.

"Under the agreement, the US government will receive 100 million doses of BNT162, the COVID-19 vaccine candidate jointly developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, after Pfizer successfully manufactures and obtains approval or emergency use authorization from US food and Drug Administration (FDA)," the release said.

The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will pay $1.95 billion when the first 100 million doses are delivered in the deal, which also allows the government to purchase an additional 500 million doses, the release said.

The two companies plan to seek Emergency Use Authorization as early as October 2020, and are prepared to make up to 100 million doses by the end of the year and possibly more than 1.3 billion doses by the end of 2020, according to the release.